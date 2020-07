Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home In Greater Hobby Area! - You will love this charming house with a fenced in huge backyard! Completely refinished original hardware floors throughout provide this home with an abundance of warmth and character. Major upgrades to the HVAC, floors, and bathrooms make this a home you will not want to miss! This is a non-smoking home.



