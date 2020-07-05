10110 Margate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Wonderful home nestled in a cul-de-sac! Very convenient location with quick access to HWY 59/Beltway. Centrally located, this home is near shopping, dining, and entertainment. This home features a formal living/dining which is great for celebrations and gatherings. You have a very spacious family room with cozy fireplace, lots of natural light and access to the backyard. The kitchen looks out to the family room and offers ample counter and cabinet space plus adjacent breakfast area. You will love the master suite downstairs. Three spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs along with a guest bath with dual sinks. The large yard is great for entertainment. Welcome home!