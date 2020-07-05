All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:50 AM

10110 Margate Drive

10110 Margate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10110 Margate Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Wonderful home nestled in a cul-de-sac! Very convenient location with quick access to HWY 59/Beltway. Centrally located, this home is near shopping, dining, and entertainment. This home features a formal living/dining which is great for celebrations and gatherings. You have a very spacious family room with cozy fireplace, lots of natural light and access to the backyard. The kitchen looks out to the family room and offers ample counter and cabinet space plus adjacent breakfast area. You will love the master suite downstairs. Three spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs along with a guest bath with dual sinks. The large yard is great for entertainment. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10110 Margate Drive have any available units?
10110 Margate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10110 Margate Drive have?
Some of 10110 Margate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10110 Margate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10110 Margate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10110 Margate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10110 Margate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10110 Margate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10110 Margate Drive offers parking.
Does 10110 Margate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10110 Margate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10110 Margate Drive have a pool?
No, 10110 Margate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10110 Margate Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10110 Margate Drive has accessible units.
Does 10110 Margate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10110 Margate Drive has units with dishwashers.

