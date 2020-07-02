All apartments in Houston
10075 Westpark Drive

10075 Westpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10075 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
DUE TO CURRENT TENANT WORKING IN THE MEDICAL FIELD AND SAFETY REASON THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS TILL MAY 1st This is a beautiful, well kept condor in the Westpark Chase District. With this location you are close to all that HOUSTON has to offer; Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping. With its oversized Master Bedroom and two closets, this condo has plenty of room and storage to help make this the perfect place for your new home. This property will be available May 5th, as it is currently occupied by a tenant. Please give at least a 24 hour notice for all showings as all showings need to be coordinated with current tenant as well. Schedule your showing today! Also for sell!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10075 Westpark Drive have any available units?
10075 Westpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10075 Westpark Drive have?
Some of 10075 Westpark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10075 Westpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10075 Westpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10075 Westpark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10075 Westpark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10075 Westpark Drive offer parking?
No, 10075 Westpark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10075 Westpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10075 Westpark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10075 Westpark Drive have a pool?
No, 10075 Westpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10075 Westpark Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10075 Westpark Drive has accessible units.
Does 10075 Westpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10075 Westpark Drive has units with dishwashers.

