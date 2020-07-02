10075 Westpark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

DUE TO CURRENT TENANT WORKING IN THE MEDICAL FIELD AND SAFETY REASON THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS TILL MAY 1st This is a beautiful, well kept condor in the Westpark Chase District. With this location you are close to all that HOUSTON has to offer; Restaurants, Entertainment, Shopping. With its oversized Master Bedroom and two closets, this condo has plenty of room and storage to help make this the perfect place for your new home. This property will be available May 5th, as it is currently occupied by a tenant. Please give at least a 24 hour notice for all showings as all showings need to be coordinated with current tenant as well. Schedule your showing today! Also for sell!