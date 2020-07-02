10058 Hillside Bayou Drive

Amenities

**Furniture not included** Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home nestled in booming, highly desired Spring Branch. Home is in the gated Shadow Springs neighborhood conveniently located to Memorial City, City Centre, the Galleria and easy access to I-10 and BW8. It offers an open floor plan with kitchen opening up to a large family room making it great for family gatherings. Features include wood floors, granite counters, gas range and a huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upstairs game/media room will be perfect for family movie nights. Enjoy your mornings/evenings in the backyard or on the walking/jogging trail around the retention pond. A must see! Call for an appointment to view this amazing property, it won't last long.**ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $45/mo for 1 pet, $30/mo additional pets