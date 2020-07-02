All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10058 Hillside Bayou Drive

10058 Hillside Bayou Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10058 Hillside Bayou Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
pet friendly
**Furniture not included** Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home nestled in booming, highly desired Spring Branch. Home is in the gated Shadow Springs neighborhood conveniently located to Memorial City, City Centre, the Galleria and easy access to I-10 and BW8. It offers an open floor plan with kitchen opening up to a large family room making it great for family gatherings. Features include wood floors, granite counters, gas range and a huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upstairs game/media room will be perfect for family movie nights. Enjoy your mornings/evenings in the backyard or on the walking/jogging trail around the retention pond. A must see! Call for an appointment to view this amazing property, it won't last long.**ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $45/mo for 1 pet, $30/mo additional pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive have any available units?
10058 Hillside Bayou Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive have?
Some of 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10058 Hillside Bayou Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive offer parking?
No, 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive have a pool?
No, 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive have accessible units?
No, 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10058 Hillside Bayou Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

