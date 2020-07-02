10047 Timberwood Drive

Amenities

This four bedroom home in Spring Branch is conveniently located close to Memorial City Mall, HEB, Nordstrom Rack and other desired hot spots. The home has had a recent roof replacement, exterior paint, electrical and plumbing updates. It has an updated kitchen with granite counters, beautiful tile backsplash, gas cooktop and a new oven. The house has recent paint throughout and fresh carpet in the bedrooms. Both bathrooms were also renovated with new tile and vanity in master bath. A huge backyard offers plenty of space for fun, games and lots of room on the patio for a barbecue pit and more. There are several mature large trees on the property that shade parts of the front and back yard. This is a must see!