Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:49 PM

10047 Timberwood Drive

10047 Timberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10047 Timberwood Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This four bedroom home in Spring Branch is conveniently located close to Memorial City Mall, HEB, Nordstrom Rack and other desired hot spots. The home has had a recent roof replacement, exterior paint, electrical and plumbing updates. It has an updated kitchen with granite counters, beautiful tile backsplash, gas cooktop and a new oven. The house has recent paint throughout and fresh carpet in the bedrooms. Both bathrooms were also renovated with new tile and vanity in master bath. A huge backyard offers plenty of space for fun, games and lots of room on the patio for a barbecue pit and more. There are several mature large trees on the property that shade parts of the front and back yard. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10047 Timberwood Drive have any available units?
10047 Timberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10047 Timberwood Drive have?
Some of 10047 Timberwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10047 Timberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10047 Timberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10047 Timberwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10047 Timberwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10047 Timberwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10047 Timberwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10047 Timberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10047 Timberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10047 Timberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10047 Timberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10047 Timberwood Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10047 Timberwood Drive has accessible units.
Does 10047 Timberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10047 Timberwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

