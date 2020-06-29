All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

10037 Hazelhurst Dr

10037 Hazelhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10037 Hazelhurst Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
This charming apartment is one of three on the same property, all nestled in a backyard habitat in west Houston, but it feels like youre miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city. With a beautiful garden full of water features, flowers and wildlife, it is a very peaceful place. Features include a queen bed and a futon, cable TV/DVD, wireless Internet, washer/dryer, fully furnished and equipped kitchen, juicer, blender, linens, towels, toiletries, etc.

Common areas include -
OFFICE with land line, copier/printer/fax/scanner, books and movies to borrow
GIFT SHOP includes handmade crochet, photography, greeting cards, CDs, etc.
MINI GYM with treadmill, weight machine, life cycle, mini trampoline
RELAXATION ROOM with massage chair, chi machine, far infrared heat mat

The property is one mile from Memorial City mall and just steps away from the bus line. If theres something you want that you dont see listed, just let me know. Landlord lives on property and is always available for friendly daily interaction to assure guests comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10037 Hazelhurst Dr have any available units?
10037 Hazelhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10037 Hazelhurst Dr have?
Some of 10037 Hazelhurst Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10037 Hazelhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10037 Hazelhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10037 Hazelhurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10037 Hazelhurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10037 Hazelhurst Dr offer parking?
No, 10037 Hazelhurst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10037 Hazelhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10037 Hazelhurst Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10037 Hazelhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 10037 Hazelhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10037 Hazelhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 10037 Hazelhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10037 Hazelhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10037 Hazelhurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

