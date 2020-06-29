10037 Hazelhurst Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym internet access

This charming apartment is one of three on the same property, all nestled in a backyard habitat in west Houston, but it feels like youre miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city. With a beautiful garden full of water features, flowers and wildlife, it is a very peaceful place. Features include a queen bed and a futon, cable TV/DVD, wireless Internet, washer/dryer, fully furnished and equipped kitchen, juicer, blender, linens, towels, toiletries, etc.



Common areas include -

OFFICE with land line, copier/printer/fax/scanner, books and movies to borrow

GIFT SHOP includes handmade crochet, photography, greeting cards, CDs, etc.

MINI GYM with treadmill, weight machine, life cycle, mini trampoline

RELAXATION ROOM with massage chair, chi machine, far infrared heat mat



The property is one mile from Memorial City mall and just steps away from the bus line. If theres something you want that you dont see listed, just let me know. Landlord lives on property and is always available for friendly daily interaction to assure guests comfort.