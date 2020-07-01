1000 Columbus Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This sophisticated 2 bed 2 bath loft located in the always desirable Montrose area is a rare find! Upon entry you are greeted by a flex room with a walk-in closet and its own full bathroom. After ascending to the 2nd floor you come to a beautiful family room that features hardwood flooring, exposed duct work, track lighting, a tile-fronted fireplace and its own private balcony. Between the family room and kitchen is a dining room with built-in cabinets! Create your favorite recipes in the gorgeous kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tiled granite backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The entire 3rd floor is an expansive master suite complete with wood floors, walk-in his and hers closets, a utility room and a stunning bathroom showcasing dual vanities, a whirlpool soaking tub and a tiled walk-in shower! Amazing location just minutes from Whole Foods, Buffalo Bayou and some of the best shopping and dining locations that Houston has to offer! Don't miss out!