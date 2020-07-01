All apartments in Houston
1000 Columbus Street

1000 Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Columbus Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This sophisticated 2 bed 2 bath loft located in the always desirable Montrose area is a rare find! Upon entry you are greeted by a flex room with a walk-in closet and its own full bathroom. After ascending to the 2nd floor you come to a beautiful family room that features hardwood flooring, exposed duct work, track lighting, a tile-fronted fireplace and its own private balcony. Between the family room and kitchen is a dining room with built-in cabinets! Create your favorite recipes in the gorgeous kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tiled granite backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The entire 3rd floor is an expansive master suite complete with wood floors, walk-in his and hers closets, a utility room and a stunning bathroom showcasing dual vanities, a whirlpool soaking tub and a tiled walk-in shower! Amazing location just minutes from Whole Foods, Buffalo Bayou and some of the best shopping and dining locations that Houston has to offer! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Columbus Street have any available units?
1000 Columbus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Columbus Street have?
Some of 1000 Columbus Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Columbus Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Columbus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Columbus Street pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Columbus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1000 Columbus Street offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Columbus Street offers parking.
Does 1000 Columbus Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Columbus Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Columbus Street have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Columbus Street has a pool.
Does 1000 Columbus Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 Columbus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Columbus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Columbus Street has units with dishwashers.

