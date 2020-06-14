Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Grapevine, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grapevine renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,324
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
31 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
39 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,136
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1425 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
37 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
216 Units Available
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
17 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1458 sqft
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
22 Units Available
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1364 sqft
This gated community features an onsite hot tub, game room, pool and coffee bar. It's ideally located in the coveted Grapevine neighborhood. Units include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with large living rooms, fireplaces and fully furnished kitchens. Community includes a playground, dog park and clubhouse. Online portal for payment convenience. Near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
$
31 Units Available
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
998 sqft
At Dove Park Apartments you'll find the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve.
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
56 Units Available
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1144 sqft
Situated near Grapevine Station commercial complex. Apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with amenities such as a swimming pool with sun deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Each apartment comes with covered car parking.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
28 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Grafton Flats
3101 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Grafton Flats your home in Grapevine, TX! Our community of apartment homes near DFW Airport offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans and amazing amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
19 Units Available
Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1226 sqft
Conveniently located near DFW Airport and just minutes to NRH2O Family Water Park. Contemporary apartments including garden tubs, two-tone paint, multi-directional lighting, and raised ceilings. Community features pool, gym, and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
25 Units Available
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,365
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1188 sqft
Ultra-modern, charming community in the eclectic area of Grapevine. Architectural beauty in many homes. Wood-style flooring, bedroom carpeting, in-home washers and dryers, and high ceilings. Private patio or balcony provided.
Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
36 Units Available
925 Main Street
925 S Main St, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,480
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1378 sqft
Gym, pool, spa and parking garage at gated apartment community. Interiors feature in-unit laundry, built-in desks and ceramic tile backsplash. In downtown Grapevine, within walking distance of many restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
17 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timberline Condos in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Grapevine
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,259
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,412
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
29 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,189
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grapevine, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grapevine renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

