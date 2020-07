Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage dogs allowed cats allowed business center carport clubhouse coffee bar gym game room pool table shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access lobby pet friendly

There is something special about the Wildwood Creek Apartments. It starts with the location in the prestigious Grapevine - a neighborhood that is filled with the charm of small town living. At this gated community, you can enjoy all the comforts of a luxuriously appointed, amenity-rich residence right in the heart of Grapevine, TX. Wildwood Creek boasts exclusive, resort-style perks and is ideally located near quaint shops, restaurants, entertainment, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Las Colinas business district, as well as local sports stadiums and a short commute to downtown Dallas. Contact us today for more information!