Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room carport courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park e-payments

Welcome to Terrawood, where every feature, amenity, and finish has been chosen to create a luxurious retreat to call home. You can look forward to generous amenities that will keep you active and engaged, like our 24-hour fitness center and our beautiful swimming pool. When it comes to your new one, two, or three bedroom home, there's nothing but the best waiting for you. Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and airy 10-foot ceilings are included in every home. Terrawood's convenient location in Grapevine puts you squarely in between Dallas and Fort Worth, and right in your backyard you have local retailers, shops, a great historical downtown district, and plenty of fun to keep you entertained at any age.