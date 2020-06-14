Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

170 Apartments for rent in Grapevine, TX with garage

Grapevine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
19 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,324
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
$
17 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1458 sqft
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
$
22 Units Available
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1364 sqft
This gated community features an onsite hot tub, game room, pool and coffee bar. It's ideally located in the coveted Grapevine neighborhood. Units include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
39 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,136
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
$
56 Units Available
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1144 sqft
Situated near Grapevine Station commercial complex. Apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with amenities such as a swimming pool with sun deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Each apartment comes with covered car parking.
28 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
36 Units Available
925 Main Street
925 S Main St, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,480
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1378 sqft
Gym, pool, spa and parking garage at gated apartment community. Interiors feature in-unit laundry, built-in desks and ceramic tile backsplash. In downtown Grapevine, within walking distance of many restaurants.
$
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
29 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,189
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,084
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
17 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
14 Units Available
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,482
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1770 sqft
Recently updated homes with stylish finishes and spacious closets. Play volleyball, tennis and basketball on site. Enjoy access to a pool, cafe and game room. By Coppell Nature Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
11 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,253
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
34 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,412
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
$
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
$
33 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
44 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
34 Units Available
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
$
23 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
94 Units Available
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
City Guide for Grapevine, TX

Located in a picturesque wine-growing region, Grapevine, Texas, was recently named by CNN/Money Magazine as one of the best places to live in America.

True to its name, Grapevine is set in the heart of the Texas wine country, and because the state is the fifth largest producer of wine in America, the juice of the grape is a serious business here. There's more to this town than reds and whites, however. With a population of 46,334 (2010 U.S. Census), Grapevine also attracts area history buffs, thanks to its downtown historic corridor, and lives up to its reputation for being one of the most picturesque towns in Texas, thanks to its many vineyards, lush rolling hills, and close proximity to pristine Grapevine Lake. In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the city also boasts a strong commercial community, and is the home to a number of mega malls and huge entertainment complexes, including the nationally known Gaylord Texan. The good news is that Grapevine manages to be a major tourist attraction without being one bit "touristy." Sure, there's a nifty little vintage railroad, and loads of mega hotels in the area, but there's also a small town tranquility and an undercurrent of sincere friendliness that makes you believe Grapevine folks would be celebrating their heritage out of sheer civic pride, even if they didn't make one cent from it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Grapevine? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grapevine, TX

Grapevine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

