Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal

Classy and elegant, the upscale features of the Royal St. Moritz are available in several floor plans including one, two and three bedroom layouts. Each of our Grapevine apartments for rent is spacious and offers many unexpected luxuries like open concept floor plans, as well as ample storage space and dedicated rooms for dining, study, and entertainment. When you arrive for a tour of your future apartment, we'll help you figure out which of our inviting apartment styles will suit you best.