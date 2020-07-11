All apartments in Grapevine
Vine on North Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Vine on North Park

601 N Park Blvd · (817) 835-9301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX 76051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1002 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 1707 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 0205 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vine on North Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
Make Vine on North Park your home in Grapevine, TX. This community of apartments near DFW Airport offers residents spacious home floor plans and enviable amenities. Vine on North Park is sure to have an available apartment that meets your needs.

These apartments for rent in Grapevine, Texas are available in three great floor plans: one-bedroom, two-bedroom, or three-bedroom. Each option gives you plenty of functional space, whether you require additional room to store items or to entertain guests. It’s also a space for all seasons, whether you need to cozy up by the fireplace during winter or enjoy the warm summer weather outdoors on your balcony or patio.

Unwind and have fun using Vine on North Park's many community amenities. Whether you’re planning a get-together at the area pool, or cooking at the outdoor kitchen when everyone gets hungry, Vine on North Park provides a great environment for all. While the adults are cooking, little ones will love playing in the Tot Lot & Playgrou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350; 1 bed - $150, 2 bed - $250, 3 bed - $350
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, car ports: $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vine on North Park have any available units?
Vine on North Park has 13 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does Vine on North Park have?
Some of Vine on North Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vine on North Park currently offering any rent specials?
Vine on North Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vine on North Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Vine on North Park is pet friendly.
Does Vine on North Park offer parking?
Yes, Vine on North Park offers parking.
Does Vine on North Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vine on North Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vine on North Park have a pool?
Yes, Vine on North Park has a pool.
Does Vine on North Park have accessible units?
No, Vine on North Park does not have accessible units.
Does Vine on North Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vine on North Park has units with dishwashers.
