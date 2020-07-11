Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool internet access package receiving cats allowed

Make Vine on North Park your home in Grapevine, TX. This community of apartments near DFW Airport offers residents spacious home floor plans and enviable amenities. Vine on North Park is sure to have an available apartment that meets your needs.



These apartments for rent in Grapevine, Texas are available in three great floor plans: one-bedroom, two-bedroom, or three-bedroom. Each option gives you plenty of functional space, whether you require additional room to store items or to entertain guests. It’s also a space for all seasons, whether you need to cozy up by the fireplace during winter or enjoy the warm summer weather outdoors on your balcony or patio.



Unwind and have fun using Vine on North Park's many community amenities. Whether you’re planning a get-together at the area pool, or cooking at the outdoor kitchen when everyone gets hungry, Vine on North Park provides a great environment for all. While the adults are cooking, little ones will love playing in the Tot Lot & Playgrou