Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed alarm system carport courtyard green community parking bike storage internet access pet friendly trash valet

Take a walk through Vine South and see the difference. You'll find one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with garden tubs, 9-foot ceilings, and an instant home feeling. We're a peaceful community located right off Hwy 121 in Grapevine within the prestigious Grapevine-Colleyville School District. Life at Vine South is convenient with easy access to local business centers, major thoroughfares, retail and restaurants, and the DFW Airport.Apartments in Grapevine, TX 76051Apartment Living in Grapevine, TXThe city of Grapevine is a wonderful family-oriented community that has a unique historical flavor all its own. It has a quaintness that is reminiscent of a bygone era. Life seems a lot simpler here, and the city offers a welcome respite from the normal hustle and bustle of busy modern life. Apartments in Grapevine, TX 76051 blend comfortably into the local landscape to maintain the historic atmosphere. At the same time, apartment dwellings provide all of the modern amenities that are needed to live quite comfortably.Working and Shopping Near Grapevine, TX ApartmentsApartments in Grapevine, TX 76051 are the epitome of convenience for local residents. Apartments are centrally located near transportation hubs that allow for easy commuting to and from work. One delightful way to get to work is by taking a train on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. Passengers ride to Fort Worth communities in vintage coach cars. State Highways 114 and 121 are easily accessible from apartments for those that travel by car. Local residents find shopping to be a real adventure. Go shopping downtown and stroll historic city streets while browsing one-of-a-kind boutiques. There is something for everyone's particular tastes and interests. There are many charming shops that feature clothing, jewelry, antiques and arts and crafts.Grapeville Mills is a mall that offers residents the ultimate shopping experience. The mall has 180 stores that sell discount and upscale goods. Popular stores are the Saks Fifth Avenue outlet off 5th, H&M and Neiman Marcus. There is also entertainment and a great selection of restaurants. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended to cover the entire 1.6 million square feet of shopping space.The Grapeville Farmers Market is a great place to buy fresh produce and specialty food items. Things to Do Near Grapevine, TX Apartments in Grapevine, TX 76051 are always a stones throw away from local activities and events. Take a step back in time by strolling the Cotton Belt Depot heading to Main Street. Walk along Grapevine's public art trail and marvel at the statues featuring life-like figures from historic people. The OhLook Performing Arts Center and Runway Theatre give awesome live performances that appeal to adults and children. Mix, mingle and enjoy the sounds of live music from local acts and big stars at the Glass Cactus. Local residents that love the outdoors head on over to beautiful Lake Grapeville for picnics, hiking, biking, boating, fishing, and other fun aquatic activities.