Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

Vine South

2551 Hall Johnson Rd · (817) 764-1281
Location

2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX 76051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1123 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 0323 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 0515 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0721 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 0724 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Unit 0923 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1412 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Unit 1228 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Unit 1417 · Avail. now

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vine South.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
alarm system
carport
courtyard
green community
parking
bike storage
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
Take a walk through Vine South and see the difference. You'll find one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with garden tubs, 9-foot ceilings, and an instant home feeling. We're a peaceful community located right off Hwy 121 in Grapevine within the prestigious Grapevine-Colleyville School District. Life at Vine South is convenient with easy access to local business centers, major thoroughfares, retail and restaurants, and the DFW Airport.Apartments in Grapevine, TX 76051Apartment Living in Grapevine, TXThe city of Grapevine is a wonderful family-oriented community that has a unique historical flavor all its own. It has a quaintness that is reminiscent of a bygone era. Life seems a lot simpler here, and the city offers a welcome respite from the normal hustle and bustle of busy modern life. Apartments in Grapevine, TX 76051 blend comfortably into the local landscape to maintain the historic atmosphere. At the same time, apartment dwellings provide all of the modern amenities that are needed to live quite comfortably.Working and Shopping Near Grapevine, TX ApartmentsApartments in Grapevine, TX 76051 are the epitome of convenience for local residents. Apartments are centrally located near transportation hubs that allow for easy commuting to and from work. One delightful way to get to work is by taking a train on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. Passengers ride to Fort Worth communities in vintage coach cars. State Highways 114 and 121 are easily accessible from apartments for those that travel by car. Local residents find shopping to be a real adventure. Go shopping downtown and stroll historic city streets while browsing one-of-a-kind boutiques. There is something for everyone's particular tastes and interests. There are many charming shops that feature clothing, jewelry, antiques and arts and crafts.Grapeville Mills is a mall that offers residents the ultimate shopping experience. The mall has 180 stores that sell discount and upscale goods. Popular stores are the Saks Fifth Avenue outlet off 5th, H&M and Neiman Marcus. There is also entertainment and a great selection of restaurants. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended to cover the entire 1.6 million square feet of shopping space.The Grapeville Farmers Market is a great place to buy fresh produce and specialty food items. Things to Do Near Grapevine, TX Apartments in Grapevine, TX 76051 are always a stones throw away from local activities and events. Take a step back in time by strolling the Cotton Belt Depot heading to Main Street. Walk along Grapevine's public art trail and marvel at the statues featuring life-like figures from historic people. The OhLook Performing Arts Center and Runway Theatre give awesome live performances that appeal to adults and children. Mix, mingle and enjoy the sounds of live music from local acts and big stars at the Glass Cactus. Local residents that love the outdoors head on over to beautiful Lake Grapeville for picnics, hiking, biking, boating, fishing, and other fun aquatic activities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $100 Per Unit
Deposit: 1 br: $200; 2br: $300; 3br: $400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $100
Additional: Trash Pick-Up: $15
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per up to 45lbs, $300 per 46-100lbs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restricted
Cats
restrictions: No
Parking Details: covered: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vine South have any available units?
Vine South has 21 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does Vine South have?
Some of Vine South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vine South currently offering any rent specials?
Vine South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vine South pet-friendly?
Yes, Vine South is pet friendly.
Does Vine South offer parking?
Yes, Vine South offers parking.
Does Vine South have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vine South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vine South have a pool?
Yes, Vine South has a pool.
Does Vine South have accessible units?
Yes, Vine South has accessible units.
Does Vine South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vine South has units with dishwashers.
