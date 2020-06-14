135 Apartments for rent in Grapevine, TX with gym

Located in a picturesque wine-growing region, Grapevine, Texas, was recently named by CNN/Money Magazine as one of the best places to live in America.

True to its name, Grapevine is set in the heart of the Texas wine country, and because the state is the fifth largest producer of wine in America, the juice of the grape is a serious business here. There's more to this town than reds and whites, however. With a population of 46,334 (2010 U.S. Census), Grapevine also attracts area history buffs, thanks to its downtown historic corridor, and lives up to its reputation for being one of the most picturesque towns in Texas, thanks to its many vineyards, lush rolling hills, and close proximity to pristine Grapevine Lake. In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the city also boasts a strong commercial community, and is the home to a number of mega malls and huge entertainment complexes, including the nationally known Gaylord Texan. The good news is that Grapevine manages to be a major tourist attraction without being one bit "touristy." Sure, there's a nifty little vintage railroad, and loads of mega hotels in the area, but there's also a small town tranquility and an undercurrent of sincere friendliness that makes you believe Grapevine folks would be celebrating their heritage out of sheer civic pride, even if they didn't make one cent from it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Grapevine? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more