135 Apartments for rent in Grapevine, TX with gym
Located in a picturesque wine-growing region, Grapevine, Texas, was recently named by CNN/Money Magazine as one of the best places to live in America.
True to its name, Grapevine is set in the heart of the Texas wine country, and because the state is the fifth largest producer of wine in America, the juice of the grape is a serious business here. There's more to this town than reds and whites, however. With a population of 46,334 (2010 U.S. Census), Grapevine also attracts area history buffs, thanks to its downtown historic corridor, and lives up to its reputation for being one of the most picturesque towns in Texas, thanks to its many vineyards, lush rolling hills, and close proximity to pristine Grapevine Lake. In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the city also boasts a strong commercial community, and is the home to a number of mega malls and huge entertainment complexes, including the nationally known Gaylord Texan. The good news is that Grapevine manages to be a major tourist attraction without being one bit "touristy." Sure, there's a nifty little vintage railroad, and loads of mega hotels in the area, but there's also a small town tranquility and an undercurrent of sincere friendliness that makes you believe Grapevine folks would be celebrating their heritage out of sheer civic pride, even if they didn't make one cent from it.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grapevine renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.