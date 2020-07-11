83 Apartments for rent in Grapevine, TX with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
76 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,263
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,116
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
192 Units Available
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
55 Units Available
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1144 sqft
Situated near Grapevine Station commercial complex. Apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with amenities such as a swimming pool with sun deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Each apartment comes with covered car parking.
Results within 1 mile of Grapevine
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,202
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,867
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Grapevine
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
35 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1057 sqft
At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Timber Creek Square
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup and fully furnished kitchens. Enjoy a gym, courtyard and playground on site. Close to Vista Ridge Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near I-35E.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,594
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
967 sqft
Close to Bear Creek Park and Texas State Highway 360 North. On-site amenities include hot tub, fire pit, and 24-hour gym. Cable-ready apartments feature a free tanning bed, hardwood floors, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
14 Units Available
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaks Hackberry Creek is located at the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1353 sqft
This community is located near a variety of shopping and dining options along I-635. Recently-renovated units include washer-dryer hookup, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Residents are treated to on-site parking, tennis court, gym, pool and concierge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
982 sqft
With a location that can't be beat - DFW Airport, TX-121 and 183 are just minutes away - Copper Hill is a dream come true. Socialize in this pet-friendly community at the basketball court, pool or racquetball court.
City Guide for Grapevine, TX

Located in a picturesque wine-growing region, Grapevine, Texas, was recently named by CNN/Money Magazine as one of the best places to live in America.

True to its name, Grapevine is set in the heart of the Texas wine country, and because the state is the fifth largest producer of wine in America, the juice of the grape is a serious business here. There's more to this town than reds and whites, however. With a population of 46,334 (2010 U.S. Census), Grapevine also attracts area history buffs, thanks to its downtown historic corridor, and lives up to its reputation for being one of the most picturesque towns in Texas, thanks to its many vineyards, lush rolling hills, and close proximity to pristine Grapevine Lake. In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the city also boasts a strong commercial community, and is the home to a number of mega malls and huge entertainment complexes, including the nationally known Gaylord Texan. The good news is that Grapevine manages to be a major tourist attraction without being one bit "touristy." Sure, there's a nifty little vintage railroad, and loads of mega hotels in the area, but there's also a small town tranquility and an undercurrent of sincere friendliness that makes you believe Grapevine folks would be celebrating their heritage out of sheer civic pride, even if they didn't make one cent from it.

Having trouble with Craigslist Grapevine? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Grapevine, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Grapevine apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Grapevine apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

