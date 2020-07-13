Amenities

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage media room cats allowed on-site laundry courtyard package receiving trash valet

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Right across from the Grapevine Recreational Area and Grapevine Golf Course, enjoy beautiful wooded views from Grapevine Twenty Four 99. Never live a boring moment with LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, and Grapevine Mills just one mile away. For an exciting getaway, Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center features luxury in every detail. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is only nine miles away for your traveling convenience. Easy access to Hwy 121, 114, and I-635 makes every possible destination only minutes away. Call to schedule a personal tour of your future home and visit us in Grapevine, Texas today