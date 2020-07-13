All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like
Grapevine Twenty Four 99.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:59 PM

Grapevine Twenty Four 99

Open Now until 6pm
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy · (817) 203-2715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
One Month Free + Reduced App Fees! Schedule Your In-Person, Self-Guided or Virtual Tour Today!
logo
Fee Reduction
One Month Free + Reduced App Fees! Schedule Your In-Person, Self-Guided or Virtual Tour Today!
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX 76051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 934 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 1624 · Avail. now

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 1536 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1133 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 1433 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 1738 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grapevine Twenty Four 99.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
cats allowed
on-site laundry
courtyard
package receiving
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Right across from the Grapevine Recreational Area and Grapevine Golf Course, enjoy beautiful wooded views from Grapevine Twenty Four 99. Never live a boring moment with LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, and Grapevine Mills just one mile away. For an exciting getaway, Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center features luxury in every detail. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is only nine miles away for your traveling convenience. Easy access to Hwy 121, 114, and I-635 makes every possible destination only minutes away. Call to schedule a personal tour of your future home and visit us in Grapevine, Texas today

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $70 Per Adult
Deposit: $100 Per Bedroom O.A.C.
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month, Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information. Surface Lot: $20, Assigned Parking: $30, Detached Garage: $140.
Storage Details: Amazon Lockers

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Grapevine Twenty Four 99 have any available units?
Grapevine Twenty Four 99 has 29 units available starting at $1,164 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does Grapevine Twenty Four 99 have?
Some of Grapevine Twenty Four 99's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grapevine Twenty Four 99 currently offering any rent specials?
Grapevine Twenty Four 99 is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free + Reduced App Fees! Schedule Your In-Person, Self-Guided or Virtual Tour Today!
Is Grapevine Twenty Four 99 pet-friendly?
Yes, Grapevine Twenty Four 99 is pet friendly.
Does Grapevine Twenty Four 99 offer parking?
Yes, Grapevine Twenty Four 99 offers parking.
Does Grapevine Twenty Four 99 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grapevine Twenty Four 99 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grapevine Twenty Four 99 have a pool?
Yes, Grapevine Twenty Four 99 has a pool.
Does Grapevine Twenty Four 99 have accessible units?
No, Grapevine Twenty Four 99 does not have accessible units.
Does Grapevine Twenty Four 99 have units with dishwashers?
No, Grapevine Twenty Four 99 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grafton Flats
3101 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College DistrictDallas Theological Seminary