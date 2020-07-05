All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2221 Cameron Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2221 Cameron Crossing
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:12 AM

2221 Cameron Crossing

2221 Cameron Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2221 Cameron Crossing, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
pet friendly
Ready for move-in on Sept 16. No cats. Dogs 35 pounds or less case-by-case. Refrigerator, washer and dryer remain. Community pool. SECLUDED NEIGHBORHOOD near restaurants & Southlake Town Square. Hand-scraped hardwood flooring throughout downstairs with ceramic tile flooring in half bath & utility room. Media room or 4th bedroom has large walk-in closet. Granite countertops in island kitchen offers Energy Star stainless steel appliances, vented gas cooktop. Custom kitchen loaded with upgrades opens to family room with tiered ceiling & access to backyard. Master suite on 1st level with tiered ceiling, custom walk-in closet, bath has jetted tub, separate shower, & dual sinks. Front yard maintenance provided by HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Cameron Crossing have any available units?
2221 Cameron Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Cameron Crossing have?
Some of 2221 Cameron Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Cameron Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Cameron Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Cameron Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Cameron Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Cameron Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Cameron Crossing offers parking.
Does 2221 Cameron Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 Cameron Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Cameron Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 2221 Cameron Crossing has a pool.
Does 2221 Cameron Crossing have accessible units?
No, 2221 Cameron Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Cameron Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Cameron Crossing has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary