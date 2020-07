Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment home, supplied with range, dishwasher & refrigerator. NEW luxury plank floor on the 1st floor, Quiet residential community. Walking distance to Historic Main St with shopping, entertainment, restaurants and nightlife. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.