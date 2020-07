Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal yoga cats allowed accessible elevator alarm system business center cc payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room package receiving trash valet

Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth. Located in Grapevine, Bexley Grapevine positions residents near sought after restaurants, high-end shopping, and entertainment venues.