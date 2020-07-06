1830 Johnson Court

Amenities

Start out the new year in this Custom Executive Home for Lease! Oversized lot in Carroll ISD schools in the City of Grapevine. Enjoy cooking in this chef's kitchen with a gas cooktop, granite counters, custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and includes the refrigerator. The master bedroom is downstairs along with a guest bedroom and the oak study with built-in bookcases and tall ceilings. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs with the media or game room. Flexible use and lots of privacy. One small pet will be considered with a non-refundable pet deposit of $500.