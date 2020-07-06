All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1830 Johnson Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1830 Johnson Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1830 Johnson Court

1830 Johnson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1830 Johnson Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Start out the new year in this Custom Executive Home for Lease! Oversized lot in Carroll ISD schools in the City of Grapevine. Enjoy cooking in this chef's kitchen with a gas cooktop, granite counters, custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and includes the refrigerator. The master bedroom is downstairs along with a guest bedroom and the oak study with built-in bookcases and tall ceilings. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs with the media or game room. Flexible use and lots of privacy. One small pet will be considered with a non-refundable pet deposit of $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Johnson Court have any available units?
1830 Johnson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 Johnson Court have?
Some of 1830 Johnson Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Johnson Court currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Johnson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Johnson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 Johnson Court is pet friendly.
Does 1830 Johnson Court offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Johnson Court offers parking.
Does 1830 Johnson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Johnson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Johnson Court have a pool?
No, 1830 Johnson Court does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Johnson Court have accessible units?
No, 1830 Johnson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Johnson Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 Johnson Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary