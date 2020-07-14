Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool package receiving cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill carport conference room e-payments internet access online portal trash valet

Make Grafton Flats your home in Grapevine, TX! Our community of apartment homes near DFW Airport offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans and amazing amenities. Located in the desirable Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District, Grafton Flats gives you easy accessibility to fine dining, entertainment, and endless shopping right at your fingertips. Grafton Flats is within walking distance to the Mustang-Panther Stadium and Grapevine High School. We can't wait for you to call Grafton Flats your home. At Grafton Flats, we believe in the value of collaborative partnerships. That’s why we created our Preferred Employer Partnership Program. Call or email us today to see if your employer is a part of our program, and receive special discounts and perks!



Coming Soon: Renovated pool area, leash-free dog park, exterior building paint, re-defined clubhouse and an outdoor kitchen with an arbor.