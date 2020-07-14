All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Grafton Flats

3101 Mustang Dr · (682) 223-4517
Location

3101 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 714 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 514 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,881

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1284 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grafton Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
conference room
e-payments
internet access
online portal
trash valet
Make Grafton Flats your home in Grapevine, TX! Our community of apartment homes near DFW Airport offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans and amazing amenities. Located in the desirable Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District, Grafton Flats gives you easy accessibility to fine dining, entertainment, and endless shopping right at your fingertips. Grafton Flats is within walking distance to the Mustang-Panther Stadium and Grapevine High School. We can't wait for you to call Grafton Flats your home. At Grafton Flats, we believe in the value of collaborative partnerships. That’s why we created our Preferred Employer Partnership Program. Call or email us today to see if your employer is a part of our program, and receive special discounts and perks!

Coming Soon: Renovated pool area, leash-free dog park, exterior building paint, re-defined clubhouse and an outdoor kitchen with an arbor.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - $350
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month, Pest control: $5/month, Short term lease fee (less than 6 months): $200/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 one time fee
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Contact the property for details.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Grafton Flats have any available units?
Grafton Flats has 5 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does Grafton Flats have?
Some of Grafton Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grafton Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Grafton Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grafton Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Grafton Flats is pet friendly.
Does Grafton Flats offer parking?
Yes, Grafton Flats offers parking.
Does Grafton Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grafton Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grafton Flats have a pool?
Yes, Grafton Flats has a pool.
Does Grafton Flats have accessible units?
No, Grafton Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Grafton Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grafton Flats has units with dishwashers.

