3171 Serpis

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In Ground Pool!!! Fall in love with this beautiful 3 bedroom home in Mira Lagos. Split bedroom arrangement, upgraded flooring, Large kitchen with quartz counters and plenty of cabinets

Skylight provides a lot of natural light. Fenced backyard with in ground pool. Owner provides pool service!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2000.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.