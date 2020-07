Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport coffee bar dog park game room parking pool pool table garage new construction online portal trash valet cats allowed accessible 24hr gym bbq/grill cc payments e-payments fire pit internet access package receiving playground smoke-free community valet service

The newly constructed Bexley Mansfield Luxury Apartment Community is conveniently located along Highway 360, equidistant between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth making it easy to live close to where you work and also where you like to play. We are just minutes from an abundance of shopping destinations, restaurants, parks, just south of DFW airport, and within the Mansfield Independent School District. Bexley Mansfield has an excellent location within the DFW Metroplex as it is easily accessible to both Dallas and Fort Worth, as well as, numerous other surrounding communities.