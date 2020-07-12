/
sheffield village
124 Apartments for rent in Sheffield Village, Grand Prairie, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
41 Units Available
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,366
1252 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 12 different floorplans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, huge garden tubs and more. Close to entertainment and shopping, Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags and shopping and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Sheffield Village
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1150 sqft
Upgrade your style of living at Forum at Grand Prairie apartment homes near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Our South Grand Prairie garden-style apartment community has everything you need to live your best life.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
Studio
$925
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$994
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1061 sqft
Spend a relaxing weekend lounging at the sparkling swimming pool with family and friends. Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fully equipped fitness center. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds from your private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windscape Gardens in Grand Prairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1202 sqft
Onsite features include in-unit washer and dryer, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym and dog park. Located right off I-20 and close to the DFW Airport, AT&T Stadium and the Globe Life ballpark.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
11 Units Available
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1250 sqft
Hunters Cove Apartments combines modern sophistication and excellent service in Grand Prairie, Texas. Offering one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, Hunters Cove is where you will want to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Sheffield Village
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to shopping centers, grocery stores and restaurants. Apartments feature elegant details such as hardwood flooring, plant shelves and fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
710 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to the countless retail outlets and restaurants along East Pioneer Parkway. Units are carpeted and feature a full range of appliances. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
33 Units Available
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1486 sqft
Exquisite apartments with open layouts, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Residents can enjoy the on-site coffee bar, conference room, swimming pool, and athletic center. Close to I-30. Near Mountain Creek Speedway and Bowles Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with cozy kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playground. Easy access to local shopping, dining and entertainment. Near I-20, Arlington Municipal Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
49 Units Available
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1306 sqft
Stretch out in one of these large apartment homes. Community amenities include a coffee bar, media room and social courtyard. Near I-20 for convenient travel around the metroplex. By University of Texas at Arlington.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
24 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
138 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln, Grand Prairie, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landings of Carrier Parkway Apartments is located in the heart of Grand Prairie, Texas, offering beautiful 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes conveniently close to great services and fun activities within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
19 Units Available
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1396 sqft
Stylish, well-equipped apartments in south Arlington, close to The Parks at Arlington shopping mall. Six Flags and the AT&T Stadium are also within 10 miles. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
3 Units Available
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villas at The Parks Apartments! Our quaint and cozy community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments and lofts, featuring a variety of upscale designer finishes, such as vinyl wood-inspired flooring, quartz
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
25 Units Available
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Enjoy apartment living the way it should be at Cedar Point Apartments in Arlington, Texas. We offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring high end amenities and outstanding community facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Equinox
2420 E Abram St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1200 sqft
Prime location with hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants all within a five-mile radius. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and tile backsplash. Dog park and resort-style pool!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1258 sqft
Located minutes from the shopping and dining along Route 360, this property keeps residents happy with its own tennis court, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage parking. Recently-renovated units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Its location near Highway 360 puts shopping and entertainment within easy reach of this property. Stay fit at the gym, volleyball court or tennis court. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
34 Units Available
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
910 sqft
Sutter Creek is located off a quiet, tree-lined street in Arlington, Texas.
