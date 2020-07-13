All apartments in Grand Prairie
Parkways on Prairie Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Parkways on Prairie Creek

2530 Sara Jane Pkwy · (972) 829-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2530 Sara Jane Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0821 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 0124 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 1124 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1228 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,378

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 1131 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1037 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkways on Prairie Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
carport
bike storage
lobby
Parkways on Prairie Creek Apartments offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent in Grand Prairie. We are located east of Highway 360 on Interstate 20 between Fort Worth and Dallas, just outside East Arlington. Located in the Arlington School District, Parkways on Prairie Creek is just minutes away from all major freeways and DFW Airport. Enjoy local attractions like the Dallas Cowboy Stadium, Texas Rangers Stadium at Globe Life Park, Lone Star Park, and Joe Pool Lake.

We are a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs wtih standard breed restrictions. Check out our amazing pet park!

All six floor plans feature full size washer and dryer, granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry and energy efficient appliances. Residents are invited to relax in our pool and enjoy complimentary WiFi in our clubhouse. Our on-site team strives to provide the ideal lifestyle to our residents. See what is available for rent and tour our apartment homes today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $75 for married couple
Deposit: 1BR: $100; 2BR: $200; 3BR: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 (admin fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: n/a
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month
restrictions: weight limit: 60 lbs; aggressive breeds
Parking Details: open parking; covered parking: $25/month; garage: $75/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkways on Prairie Creek have any available units?
Parkways on Prairie Creek has 9 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkways on Prairie Creek have?
Some of Parkways on Prairie Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkways on Prairie Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Parkways on Prairie Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkways on Prairie Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkways on Prairie Creek is pet friendly.
Does Parkways on Prairie Creek offer parking?
Yes, Parkways on Prairie Creek offers parking.
Does Parkways on Prairie Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkways on Prairie Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkways on Prairie Creek have a pool?
Yes, Parkways on Prairie Creek has a pool.
Does Parkways on Prairie Creek have accessible units?
No, Parkways on Prairie Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Parkways on Prairie Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkways on Prairie Creek has units with dishwashers.
