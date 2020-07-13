Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table e-payments garage hot tub internet access trash valet carport bike storage lobby

Parkways on Prairie Creek Apartments offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent in Grand Prairie. We are located east of Highway 360 on Interstate 20 between Fort Worth and Dallas, just outside East Arlington. Located in the Arlington School District, Parkways on Prairie Creek is just minutes away from all major freeways and DFW Airport. Enjoy local attractions like the Dallas Cowboy Stadium, Texas Rangers Stadium at Globe Life Park, Lone Star Park, and Joe Pool Lake.



We are a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs wtih standard breed restrictions. Check out our amazing pet park!



All six floor plans feature full size washer and dryer, granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry and energy efficient appliances. Residents are invited to relax in our pool and enjoy complimentary WiFi in our clubhouse. Our on-site team strives to provide the ideal lifestyle to our residents. See what is available for rent and tour our apartment homes today!