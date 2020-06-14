Apartment List
/
TX
/
grand prairie
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

39 Furnished Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
38 Units Available
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1454 sqft
Luxury, upgraded community features a golf course and resort-style pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans , computer desks and European-style cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Prairie
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
CentrePort Business Park
48 Units Available
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1450 sqft
This waterfront property is located near all the shopping and dining along Route 360. The pet-friendly community offers a clubhouse, pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Furnished units have walk in closets and extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Grand Prairie
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
40 Units Available
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1328 sqft
Bel Air Las Colinas has spacious 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with modern features and amenities like in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Nearby establishments include the McKinley Mall and dozens of local restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
10 Units Available
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Huntington Meadows Apartment Homes! You will find our beautiful community conveniently located nearby Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington, and I-30 for quick access to anywhere you want
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
956 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community near Irving Mall shopping, dining and entertainment. Fully furnished, with fireplace and dishwasher. Patio or balcony vista. Pool, hot tub, gym and basketball court on the premises.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
11 Units Available
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters off Highway 460 and close to Mansfield National Golf Course. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and garden tubs. Community offers an online portal, maintenance service, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Grand Prairie
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Lawn
16 Units Available
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1215 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to Turtle Creek and Uptown Dallas. The luxury furnished apartment homes offer washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Community amenities include swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,235
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1195 sqft
New build in 2015 means residents will be amongst the first. Outdoor lounges with fire pit, bocce ball court, life-sized chess board, hammocks. Walk-in closet with every bedroom. All homes have 10' - 12' ceilings, plus options for hardwood-inspired or stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Victory Park
45 Units Available
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,570
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,913
2383 sqft
Located in the West End Historic District adjacent to Route 366. Yoga, concierge, gym and swimming pool. Green community. Units are furnished and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1040 sqft
Adjacent to J.W. Ray Park and only moments from Highway 75, this Uptown Dallas property is a green community that offers a clubhouse, garage parking, pool and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units are furnished.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway Park
24 Units Available
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,143
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1762 sqft
Located a few minutes from downtown Dallas off the Dallas North Tollway. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, fire pit and outdoor gathering areas. Homes offer soaking tubs and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Dallas
58 Units Available
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,520
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,296
1340 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,057
1759 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,578
2313 sqft
Convenience is tops at Gables at Highland Park Brownstones, where a 24-hr gym, an elevator and package receiving make living easy. Plus, Whole Foods is walking-distance away and the Dallas North Tollway is nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Lawn
66 Units Available
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,330
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,437
2586 sqft
The environmentally-conscious community at State Thomas Ravello, Dallas, TX, offers fully furnished properties featuring granite counters and air conditioning, while on-site amenities boast 24-hr maintenance service, swimming pool and internet access.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
57 Units Available
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's pool has the feel of a luxury European vacation, and there's also an on-site day spa. Located in the Uptown Dallas area, this community offers a hot tub and 24-hour gym. Furnished units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Dallas
37 Units Available
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,310
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
1343 sqft
Located near Uptown in the Dallas Arts District, this green community offers residents garage parking, media room, 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished and come equipped with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
16 Units Available
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,605
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1581 sqft
Luxurious townhome-style apartments in green community with attached garages. Units have W/D hookup, A/C included and private patio/balcony. Located close to shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
20 Units Available
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$940
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
918 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Springs Road and Greenwood Cemetery. Modern apartments include patio or balcony, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchen. Idyllic community offers a pool, a gym and a garage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
10 Units Available
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,370
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1199 sqft
Centrally located. Green-certified apartment community featuring a fitness center, swimming pool, business center and laundry. Apartment amenities include stainless steel appliances and a Juliette balcony. Covered car parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
35 Units Available
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$2,280
668 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1127 sqft
Situated in the Oak Lawn neighborhood. Residents enjoy access to Reverchon Park and Katy Trail. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Community offers dog park, elevator, and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Lawn
13 Units Available
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,525
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Deluxe pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and extra storage. Resort-style amenities include spa, expansive club house and much more. Conveniently located near Target, The Rustic, Kroger and Cityplace. Minutes from Dallas.

June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report. Grand Prairie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report. Grand Prairie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Grand Prairie rent trends were flat over the past month

Grand Prairie rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Grand Prairie stand at $1,034 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Grand Prairie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Grand Prairie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Grand Prairie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Grand Prairie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Grand Prairie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Grand Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Grand Prairie.
    • While Grand Prairie's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grand Prairie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Grand Prairie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrand Prairie 3 BedroomsGrand Prairie Accessible ApartmentsGrand Prairie Apartments under $1,000Grand Prairie Apartments under $800
    Grand Prairie Apartments under $900Grand Prairie Apartments with BalconyGrand Prairie Apartments with GarageGrand Prairie Apartments with GymGrand Prairie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrand Prairie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGrand Prairie Apartments with Parking
    Grand Prairie Apartments with PoolGrand Prairie Apartments with Washer-DryerGrand Prairie Cheap PlacesGrand Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrand Prairie Furnished ApartmentsGrand Prairie Pet Friendly PlacesGrand Prairie Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
    Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
    Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Sheffield Village

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District