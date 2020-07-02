All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

818 Clarissa Place

818 Clarissa Place · No Longer Available
Location

818 Clarissa Place, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious townhome! - Lovely and spacious townhome in very nice location. Large trees and creak behind unit. Call to view today!

(RLNE5644347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Clarissa Place have any available units?
818 Clarissa Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 818 Clarissa Place currently offering any rent specials?
818 Clarissa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Clarissa Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Clarissa Place is pet friendly.
Does 818 Clarissa Place offer parking?
No, 818 Clarissa Place does not offer parking.
Does 818 Clarissa Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Clarissa Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Clarissa Place have a pool?
No, 818 Clarissa Place does not have a pool.
Does 818 Clarissa Place have accessible units?
No, 818 Clarissa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Clarissa Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Clarissa Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Clarissa Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Clarissa Place does not have units with air conditioning.

