All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4405 Crystal Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4405 Crystal Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:26 PM

4405 Crystal Lane

4405 Crystal Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4405 Crystal Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite recently Updated 4bd Gem with a lovely view of running water . Granite countertops, Beautiful floors, the home weaves one surprise after another of space well used...Stunning but yet calming. Will go fast!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Crystal Lane have any available units?
4405 Crystal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Crystal Lane have?
Some of 4405 Crystal Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Crystal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Crystal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Crystal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Crystal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4405 Crystal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Crystal Lane offers parking.
Does 4405 Crystal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Crystal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Crystal Lane have a pool?
No, 4405 Crystal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Crystal Lane have accessible units?
No, 4405 Crystal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Crystal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 Crystal Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District