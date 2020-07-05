4405 Crystal Lane

Exquisite recently Updated 4bd Gem with a lovely view of running water . Granite countertops, Beautiful floors, the home weaves one surprise after another of space well used...Stunning but yet calming. Will go fast!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
