Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Lake Village West Apartments

5013 Peninsula Way · (972) 435-6613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5209233 · Avail. Aug 17

$863

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 5201146 · Avail. now

$878

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 5013202 · Avail. Jul 29

$888

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Village West Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Lake Village West Apartments in Garland, Texas! Discover the latest in comfortable living on a tour of our spacious homes for rent. Lake Village West offers a unique selection of studio homes, one and two bedroom residences featuring prime amenities such as walk-in showers, hardwood style flooring, oversized windows and much more. Catch some rays and relax by our inviting swimming pool featuring a spacious sundeck. Residents also enjoy Garland's first-class shopping, dining and entertainment venues located just moments from their doorstep.

Call or visit our community today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Village West Apartments have any available units?
Lake Village West Apartments has 6 units available starting at $863 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Village West Apartments have?
Some of Lake Village West Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Village West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Village West Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Village West Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Village West Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lake Village West Apartments offer parking?
No, Lake Village West Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Lake Village West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lake Village West Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Village West Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lake Village West Apartments has a pool.
Does Lake Village West Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lake Village West Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Village West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Lake Village West Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
