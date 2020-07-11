Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Lake Village West Apartments in Garland, Texas! Discover the latest in comfortable living on a tour of our spacious homes for rent. Lake Village West offers a unique selection of studio homes, one and two bedroom residences featuring prime amenities such as walk-in showers, hardwood style flooring, oversized windows and much more. Catch some rays and relax by our inviting swimming pool featuring a spacious sundeck. Residents also enjoy Garland's first-class shopping, dining and entertainment venues located just moments from their doorstep.



