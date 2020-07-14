All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Embree Hill

4901 Peninsula Way · (216) 279-7405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX 75043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4302 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Embree Hill.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dog grooming area
dog park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Embree Hill have any available units?
Embree Hill has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Embree Hill have?
Some of Embree Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Embree Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Embree Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Embree Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Embree Hill is pet friendly.
Does Embree Hill offer parking?
Yes, Embree Hill offers parking.
Does Embree Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Embree Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Embree Hill have a pool?
Yes, Embree Hill has a pool.
Does Embree Hill have accessible units?
No, Embree Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Embree Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, Embree Hill does not have units with dishwashers.

