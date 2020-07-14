Sign Up
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
·
(216) 279-7405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX 75043
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 4302 · Avail. now
$1,415
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Embree Hill.
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dog grooming area
dog park
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Embree Hill have any available units?
Embree Hill has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does Embree Hill have?
Some of Embree Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Embree Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Embree Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Embree Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Embree Hill is pet friendly.
Does Embree Hill offer parking?
Yes, Embree Hill offers parking.
Does Embree Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Embree Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Embree Hill have a pool?
Yes, Embree Hill has a pool.
Does Embree Hill have accessible units?
No, Embree Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Embree Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, Embree Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Collin County Community College District