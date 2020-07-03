Rent Calculator
318 E Apollo Road
318 E Apollo Road
318 East Apollo Road
No Longer Available
Location
318 East Apollo Road, Garland, TX 75040
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful house with 4 beds room, and well maintained home. Great location! Easy access to Hwy 78, 190, near Firewheel Mall, restaurant, shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 E Apollo Road have any available units?
318 E Apollo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 318 E Apollo Road currently offering any rent specials?
318 E Apollo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 E Apollo Road pet-friendly?
No, 318 E Apollo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 318 E Apollo Road offer parking?
No, 318 E Apollo Road does not offer parking.
Does 318 E Apollo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 E Apollo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 E Apollo Road have a pool?
No, 318 E Apollo Road does not have a pool.
Does 318 E Apollo Road have accessible units?
No, 318 E Apollo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 318 E Apollo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 E Apollo Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 E Apollo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 E Apollo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
