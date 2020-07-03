Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1817 Cartman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1817 Cartman Road
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:42 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1817 Cartman Road
1817 Cartman Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1817 Cartman Road, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1817 Cartman Road have any available units?
1817 Cartman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1817 Cartman Road currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Cartman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Cartman Road pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Cartman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1817 Cartman Road offer parking?
No, 1817 Cartman Road does not offer parking.
Does 1817 Cartman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Cartman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Cartman Road have a pool?
No, 1817 Cartman Road does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Cartman Road have accessible units?
No, 1817 Cartman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Cartman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Cartman Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 Cartman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 Cartman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District