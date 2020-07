Amenities

This home is located in Frisco, in the award winning FRISCO ISD! close to border line of Little Elm, and near restaurants and shopping malls. Newly updated kitchen. All appliances are NEW, new custom granite countertop! New Tankless water heater system installed. No carpets, just tiles throughout the home. Small back yard to maintain on a zero lot line yard.

No Smoking, Pets Negotiable. Nonrefundable $50 per applicant fee over 18+ landlord pays HOA.