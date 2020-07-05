9940 Dartmouth Drive

4 bedrooms 2 full bath front entry garage 2 car garage. Fridge is included in the property. Bring your own washer and dryer.Home is ready for move in immediately. Lease to end at least on Apr or May 2020. Pet case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
