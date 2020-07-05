All apartments in Frisco
9940 Dartmouth Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9940 Dartmouth Drive

9940 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9940 Dartmouth Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedrooms 2 full bath front entry garage 2 car garage. Fridge is included in the property. Bring your own washer and dryer.Home is ready for move in immediately. Lease to end at least on Apr or May 2020. Pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9940 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
9940 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9940 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 9940 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9940 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9940 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9940 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9940 Dartmouth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9940 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9940 Dartmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 9940 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9940 Dartmouth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9940 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 9940 Dartmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9940 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 9940 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9940 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9940 Dartmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.

