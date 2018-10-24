9928 Robinwoods Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful Home on Oversized lot with stone elevation, game room, and Media room. Home is loaded with upgrades and Custom Interior paint. Luxury kitchen package with oversized island, upgraded Granite Countertops, 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, trash drawer and big walk-in pantry. Warm to a cozy fireplace with stone to ceiling. Mud-hall with built ins. Pre-wired for speakers in Media and Patio. Upgraded Mahogany front door with glass inlay. Iron balusters. Guest bath with shower. Garage with additional storage under stairs. 2016 Pool with waterfall, heated-chiller system and extended patio with Pergola and Sunscreen. Front landscaping with custom stone edging. You have to see it...