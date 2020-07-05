9866 Wake Bridge Drive

Amenities
Spacious townhome with a bright, open floor plan in the heart of Frisco! The townhome features high ceilings in the main living area, modern finishes throughout, and hardwood floors on the first floor. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with an additional living area or media room, while a functional study is located right off the entry. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and is close to plenty of shopping, dining, schools, and activities. Recently re-painted and ready for you to see TODAY! Note: Pets okay on case by case basis- need to be approved by landlord. Contact Realtor for pet approval.