9866 Wake Bridge Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Spacious townhome with a bright, open floor plan in the heart of Frisco! The townhome features high ceilings in the main living area, modern finishes throughout, and hardwood floors on the first floor. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with an additional living area or media room, while a functional study is located right off the entry. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and is close to plenty of shopping, dining, schools, and activities. Recently re-painted and ready for you to see TODAY! Note: Pets okay on case by case basis- need to be approved by landlord. Contact Realtor for pet approval.