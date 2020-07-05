All apartments in Frisco
9866 Wake Bridge Drive
9866 Wake Bridge Drive

9866 Wake Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9866 Wake Bridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Spacious townhome with a bright, open floor plan in the heart of Frisco! The townhome features high ceilings in the main living area, modern finishes throughout, and hardwood floors on the first floor. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with an additional living area or media room, while a functional study is located right off the entry. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway and is close to plenty of shopping, dining, schools, and activities. Recently re-painted and ready for you to see TODAY! Note: Pets okay on case by case basis- need to be approved by landlord. Contact Realtor for pet approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9866 Wake Bridge Drive have any available units?
9866 Wake Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9866 Wake Bridge Drive have?
Some of 9866 Wake Bridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9866 Wake Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9866 Wake Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9866 Wake Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9866 Wake Bridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9866 Wake Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9866 Wake Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 9866 Wake Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9866 Wake Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9866 Wake Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9866 Wake Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9866 Wake Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9866 Wake Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9866 Wake Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9866 Wake Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

