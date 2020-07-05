9854 Dartmouth Drive

Beautiful one story home with open floor plan for entertaining with large formal area off entry and family room off eat-in kitchen in rear of home. Mater quietly secluded in back of home with oversized bath and W.I.C. 3 secondary bedrooms generously sized. 4th room off entry could be study. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and opens to family room with brick and wood burning fireplace. Laminate floor for the entire house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
