9854 Dartmouth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story home with open floor plan for entertaining with large formal area off entry and family room off eat-in kitchen in rear of home. Mater quietly secluded in back of home with oversized bath and W.I.C. 3 secondary bedrooms generously sized. 4th room off entry could be study. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and opens to family room with brick and wood burning fireplace. Laminate floor for the entire house.