Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

9854 Dartmouth Drive

9854 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9854 Dartmouth Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Beautiful one story home with open floor plan for entertaining with large formal area off entry and family room off eat-in kitchen in rear of home. Mater quietly secluded in back of home with oversized bath and W.I.C. 3 secondary bedrooms generously sized. 4th room off entry could be study. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and opens to family room with brick and wood burning fireplace. Laminate floor for the entire house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9854 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
9854 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9854 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 9854 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9854 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9854 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9854 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9854 Dartmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9854 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9854 Dartmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 9854 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9854 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9854 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 9854 Dartmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9854 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 9854 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9854 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9854 Dartmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.

