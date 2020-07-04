9774 Golden Fountain Drive

Amenities
Tenant Occupied until 11-30-19! Spacious FOUR bedroom home located in the Kings Garden Subdivision in North Frisco ISD! GORGEOUS renovations in October 2018 to include flooring, paint, tile backsplash, granite countertops, fixtures, SS appliances and LED lighting throughout!! Dream kitchen with TONS of counter & cabinet space! Formal dining room & breakfast room w tons of windows throughout. Walking distance to community pool, playground and park. Master Suite & walk-in closet. Easy access to the North Dallas Tollway & Frisco’s dining & shopping and entertainment! Lawn care included in lease! Pets on case by case basis. No cats