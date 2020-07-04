All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:17 AM

9774 Golden Fountain Drive

9774 Golden Fountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9774 Golden Fountain Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Tenant Occupied until 11-30-19! Spacious FOUR bedroom home located in the Kings Garden Subdivision in North Frisco ISD! GORGEOUS renovations in October 2018 to include flooring, paint, tile backsplash, granite countertops, fixtures, SS appliances and LED lighting throughout!! Dream kitchen with TONS of counter & cabinet space! Formal dining room & breakfast room w tons of windows throughout. Walking distance to community pool, playground and park. Master Suite & walk-in closet. Easy access to the North Dallas Tollway & Frisco’s dining & shopping and entertainment! Lawn care included in lease! Pets on case by case basis. No cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9774 Golden Fountain Drive have any available units?
9774 Golden Fountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9774 Golden Fountain Drive have?
Some of 9774 Golden Fountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9774 Golden Fountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9774 Golden Fountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9774 Golden Fountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9774 Golden Fountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9774 Golden Fountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9774 Golden Fountain Drive offers parking.
Does 9774 Golden Fountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9774 Golden Fountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9774 Golden Fountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9774 Golden Fountain Drive has a pool.
Does 9774 Golden Fountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 9774 Golden Fountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9774 Golden Fountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9774 Golden Fountain Drive has units with dishwashers.

