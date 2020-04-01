9768 Corinth Lane

Amenities
Stunning Home with Beautiful Upgrades! 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with Media room! Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Stove, Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Downstairs Master Suite Connected to a Luxury Bathroom with His and Her Vanities, Huge Walk In Closet, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. The Media Room, Fourth Bedroom and a Full Bath Located Upstairs. Enjoy the Community Pool, Playgrounds, Parks and Jogging-Biking Path within the community! Owners prefer no pets but will consider case by case.