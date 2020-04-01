All apartments in Frisco
9768 Corinth Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9768 Corinth Lane

9768 Corinth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9768 Corinth Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Stunning Home with Beautiful Upgrades! 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with Media room! Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Stove, Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Downstairs Master Suite Connected to a Luxury Bathroom with His and Her Vanities, Huge Walk In Closet, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. The Media Room, Fourth Bedroom and a Full Bath Located Upstairs. Enjoy the Community Pool, Playgrounds, Parks and Jogging-Biking Path within the community! Owners prefer no pets but will consider case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9768 Corinth Lane have any available units?
9768 Corinth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9768 Corinth Lane have?
Some of 9768 Corinth Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9768 Corinth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9768 Corinth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9768 Corinth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9768 Corinth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9768 Corinth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9768 Corinth Lane offers parking.
Does 9768 Corinth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9768 Corinth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9768 Corinth Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9768 Corinth Lane has a pool.
Does 9768 Corinth Lane have accessible units?
No, 9768 Corinth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9768 Corinth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9768 Corinth Lane has units with dishwashers.

