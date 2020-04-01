9768 Corinth Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

Stunning Home with Beautiful Upgrades! 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with Media room! Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Stove, Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Downstairs Master Suite Connected to a Luxury Bathroom with His and Her Vanities, Huge Walk In Closet, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. The Media Room, Fourth Bedroom and a Full Bath Located Upstairs. Enjoy the Community Pool, Playgrounds, Parks and Jogging-Biking Path within the community! Owners prefer no pets but will consider case by case.