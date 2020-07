Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Gorgeous 5 bed,4 bath home with office. Formal dining, spacious kitchen with double ovens and gas cook top. Master downstairs in the rear of the home with jetted tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Laundry room has a sink and lots of cabinet space with a bench and coat rack. Large media room upstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs, one with en suite bathroom. Big back yard with covered patio.