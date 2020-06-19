973 Shiprock

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Absolutely Gorgeous Two Story Home in Trails of W. Frisco*High Ceilings*Split Formals*New HAND SCRAPED LAMINATE & CARPETS*Private master suite downstairs with 3 bedrooms & loft upstairs*Kitchen with island opens to the spacious family room with fireplace*3 car tandem garage*HOA access to pool & tennis court*Frisco schools, Wakeland HS! few blocks from wooded neighborhood park featuring hike and bike trails*Fantastic central location near Tollway & Stonebriar Mall*Owner pays HOA dues*Non-smokers*Pets considered on a case by case***Agent & Tenant to Verify accuracy of all information***