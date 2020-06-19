All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:50 AM

973 Shiprock

973 Shiprock Rd · No Longer Available
Location

973 Shiprock Rd, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Absolutely Gorgeous Two Story Home in Trails of W. Frisco*High Ceilings*Split Formals*New HAND SCRAPED LAMINATE & CARPETS*Private master suite downstairs with 3 bedrooms & loft upstairs*Kitchen with island opens to the spacious family room with fireplace*3 car tandem garage*HOA access to pool & tennis court*Frisco schools, Wakeland HS! few blocks from wooded neighborhood park featuring hike and bike trails*Fantastic central location near Tollway & Stonebriar Mall*Owner pays HOA dues*Non-smokers*Pets considered on a case by case***Agent & Tenant to Verify accuracy of all information***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 Shiprock have any available units?
973 Shiprock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 973 Shiprock have?
Some of 973 Shiprock's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 Shiprock currently offering any rent specials?
973 Shiprock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 Shiprock pet-friendly?
Yes, 973 Shiprock is pet friendly.
Does 973 Shiprock offer parking?
Yes, 973 Shiprock offers parking.
Does 973 Shiprock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 973 Shiprock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 Shiprock have a pool?
Yes, 973 Shiprock has a pool.
Does 973 Shiprock have accessible units?
No, 973 Shiprock does not have accessible units.
Does 973 Shiprock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 Shiprock has units with dishwashers.

