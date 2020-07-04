All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:17 AM

9693 Windy Ridge Road

Location

9693 Windy Ridge Road, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom half duplex: Prestigious Frisco ISD. Nice and quiet community. Private spacious backyard. Close to vibrant Frisco old town Main St area with restaurants, coffee shops. Proximity to North Dallas Tollway and highway 121. Dishwasher, Refrigerator included!! Fireplace. Washer and dryer hook up separate laundry room.Hardwood looking laminated floors in all rooms. State of the art solid wood kitchen with granite counter-top. 2.5 bathrooms. Large closets in each bedroom. NO PETS! Application fee $30, TAR application for everyone over 18+, copy of DL, 3 months pay-stubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9693 Windy Ridge Road have any available units?
9693 Windy Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9693 Windy Ridge Road have?
Some of 9693 Windy Ridge Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9693 Windy Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
9693 Windy Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9693 Windy Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 9693 Windy Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9693 Windy Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 9693 Windy Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 9693 Windy Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9693 Windy Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9693 Windy Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 9693 Windy Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 9693 Windy Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 9693 Windy Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9693 Windy Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9693 Windy Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

