9693 Windy Ridge Road

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom half duplex: Prestigious Frisco ISD. Nice and quiet community. Private spacious backyard. Close to vibrant Frisco old town Main St area with restaurants, coffee shops. Proximity to North Dallas Tollway and highway 121. Dishwasher, Refrigerator included!! Fireplace. Washer and dryer hook up separate laundry room.Hardwood looking laminated floors in all rooms. State of the art solid wood kitchen with granite counter-top. 2.5 bathrooms. Large closets in each bedroom. NO PETS! Application fee $30, TAR application for everyone over 18+, copy of DL, 3 months pay-stubs.