Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY!!! Well Cared for, one story, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage centrally located in Frisco. Close proximity to schools, shopping and major highways. Stainless steel Appliances, hardwood floors & custom colors throughout, Ceramic tile in all wet areas, covered patio, French doors in study, Lots of Built-ins in various areas, California Closet in master, Separate tub & shower in master bath, high ceilings, Board on Board Fence in backyard & more!!!