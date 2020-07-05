9579 Mirror Fountain Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home on oversize lot across from pool! This updated corner oversize lot home offers large formal dinning, living rooms with wood floors and fireplace open to spacious kitchen with island and breakfast nook, Master Suite with walk-in closet and separate shower-tub. Split bedrooms are also large. Amazing backyard ideal for entertaining! Covered porch with rolling screens for those sunny afternoons. The oversize lot offers a mesmerizing backyard for kids to play and if you need to cool off just walk the street to the community pool, park and playground. 10-11 month lease only, no longer than August 30, 2020. Pets are case by case.