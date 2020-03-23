All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9574 Landmark Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9574 Landmark Place
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:16 AM

9574 Landmark Place

9574 Landmark Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9574 Landmark Place, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Location, Upgrades & Exemplary schools all together!! Welcome to newly remodeled, move-in ready home in perfect location with least traffic in Frisco and just steps away from all exemplary schools in a great neighborhood. Lots of recent upgrades and fully repainted throughout. Tall ceilings at entry and family living, hardwoods in formal living, dining and & family. The chef will enjoy the open eatin kitchen, island, walkin pantry, and upgraded gas stove, sink, & granite tops. Master suite boasts garden tub, separate shower, and large walkin closet. 2nd floor has spacious large Game room with four spacious BRs and 2 full baths. With oversized backyard, gated fence for extra space means this is a must-own home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9574 Landmark Place have any available units?
9574 Landmark Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9574 Landmark Place have?
Some of 9574 Landmark Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9574 Landmark Place currently offering any rent specials?
9574 Landmark Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9574 Landmark Place pet-friendly?
No, 9574 Landmark Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9574 Landmark Place offer parking?
No, 9574 Landmark Place does not offer parking.
Does 9574 Landmark Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9574 Landmark Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9574 Landmark Place have a pool?
No, 9574 Landmark Place does not have a pool.
Does 9574 Landmark Place have accessible units?
No, 9574 Landmark Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9574 Landmark Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9574 Landmark Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District