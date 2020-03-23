9574 Landmark Place

Amenities
Location, Upgrades & Exemplary schools all together!! Welcome to newly remodeled, move-in ready home in perfect location with least traffic in Frisco and just steps away from all exemplary schools in a great neighborhood. Lots of recent upgrades and fully repainted throughout. Tall ceilings at entry and family living, hardwoods in formal living, dining and & family. The chef will enjoy the open eatin kitchen, island, walkin pantry, and upgraded gas stove, sink, & granite tops. Master suite boasts garden tub, separate shower, and large walkin closet. 2nd floor has spacious large Game room with four spacious BRs and 2 full baths. With oversized backyard, gated fence for extra space means this is a must-own home!