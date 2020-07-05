All apartments in Frisco
9501 Stanhope Dr

9501 Stanhope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9501 Stanhope Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9501 Stanhope Dr Available 04/26/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on Huge Lot in Frisco ISD!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on Huge Lot in Frisco ISD!!! This home features an open floor plan along w new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans in every room.The living area offers plush carpeting and a brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has newly installed cabinets and tons counter space.Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer Included. Master bedroom provides plush carpeting and walk in closets. Master bath has dual vanities with tons of counter space. Community jogging and bike trails and park. Great location to highly ranked schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 Stanhope Dr have any available units?
9501 Stanhope Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9501 Stanhope Dr have?
Some of 9501 Stanhope Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 Stanhope Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9501 Stanhope Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 Stanhope Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9501 Stanhope Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9501 Stanhope Dr offer parking?
No, 9501 Stanhope Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9501 Stanhope Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9501 Stanhope Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 Stanhope Dr have a pool?
No, 9501 Stanhope Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9501 Stanhope Dr have accessible units?
No, 9501 Stanhope Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 Stanhope Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9501 Stanhope Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

