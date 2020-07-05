9501 Stanhope Dr Available 04/26/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on Huge Lot in Frisco ISD!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on Huge Lot in Frisco ISD!!! This home features an open floor plan along w new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans in every room.The living area offers plush carpeting and a brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has newly installed cabinets and tons counter space.Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer Included. Master bedroom provides plush carpeting and walk in closets. Master bath has dual vanities with tons of counter space. Community jogging and bike trails and park. Great location to highly ranked schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
