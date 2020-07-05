Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9501 Stanhope Dr Available 04/26/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on Huge Lot in Frisco ISD!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on Huge Lot in Frisco ISD!!! This home features an open floor plan along w new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans in every room.The living area offers plush carpeting and a brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has newly installed cabinets and tons counter space.Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer Included. Master bedroom provides plush carpeting and walk in closets. Master bath has dual vanities with tons of counter space. Community jogging and bike trails and park. Great location to highly ranked schools



