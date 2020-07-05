All apartments in Frisco
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

9425 Rolater Rd

9425 C G Rolater Road · No Longer Available
Location

9425 C G Rolater Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
Apartment Amenities

  Abundant Closet Space

Built-In Microwave

Cable Ready

Carpet and Vinyl Flooring

Ceiling Fan

Central Air Conditioning

Den/Home Office Floorplans Available

Dishwasher

Electric Appliances

Garages Available

Hot-Wired for Technology

Large Walk-In Closet(s)

Private Yards on Select Units

Separate Dining Room

V.A.L.U. Added Luxury Upgrades

Washer/Dryer Connections

White Quartz Countertops in Select Homes

Window Treatments

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  24-hour Emergency Maintenance

24-Hour Online Service Requests

Business Center and Conference Room

Clubhouse

Clubroom

Complimentary WiFi in Common Areas

Fitness Center

Gated Apartment Community

Hot Tub

Laundry Facilities on Site

Pet Friendly

Picnic Area

Professional Landscaping

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 Rolater Rd have any available units?
9425 Rolater Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9425 Rolater Rd have?
Some of 9425 Rolater Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 Rolater Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9425 Rolater Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 Rolater Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9425 Rolater Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9425 Rolater Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9425 Rolater Rd offers parking.
Does 9425 Rolater Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9425 Rolater Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 Rolater Rd have a pool?
No, 9425 Rolater Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9425 Rolater Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 9425 Rolater Rd has accessible units.
Does 9425 Rolater Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9425 Rolater Rd has units with dishwashers.

