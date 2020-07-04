All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:19 AM

9423 Penton Place

9423 Penton Place · No Longer Available
Location

9423 Penton Place, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease in LOVELY Queen's Gate near the park and community center. Enjoy a LARGE covered porch leading to a spacious living area with custom gas fire logs. Island kitchen has lots of space and granite countertops. Fridge stays! Beautiful dining area, bedroom, full bath and utility room are on first floor. Upstairs spacious master suite with large outdoor balcony, another bedroom and bath. Another HUGE living area upstairs for game room flex room or maybe a bedroom. Pets case by case. Owner pays HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 Penton Place have any available units?
9423 Penton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9423 Penton Place have?
Some of 9423 Penton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9423 Penton Place currently offering any rent specials?
9423 Penton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 Penton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9423 Penton Place is pet friendly.
Does 9423 Penton Place offer parking?
No, 9423 Penton Place does not offer parking.
Does 9423 Penton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9423 Penton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 Penton Place have a pool?
No, 9423 Penton Place does not have a pool.
Does 9423 Penton Place have accessible units?
No, 9423 Penton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 Penton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9423 Penton Place does not have units with dishwashers.

