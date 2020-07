Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

The open & flexible floor plan makes this home a winner. Hardwood floors flow thru the airy entry, dining, family room & bedroom(study). Tall ceilings add to the open feel & designer colors create an urban twist. Large, well equipped kitchen opens to spacious family room w fireplace & views of the nicely landscaped backyard. oversized backyard with fenced gate.minutes to highway,restaurant,shopping and much more. Ready to move in.